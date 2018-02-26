Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are ‘Committed’ To Each Other: Ready To Move-In?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship appears to be going insanely well. But are they ready to live together!?

Maybe it just took loads of trial and error, but it looks like Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, have finally arrived at a mature relationship that actually works for them! The “What Do You Mean?” singer appears willing to do whatever it takes to make it work this time! But are they ready to take the next step? You know, living together? Now, thanks to our sources, we’ve got some clues on what to expect from this pair! Take a look back at their relationship over the years right here!

“Selena and Justin know better than to pay any attention to rumors about them and their relationship, they’re used to people constantly speculating and they just ignore it,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relation is very important to them, and they share very traditional values when it comes to family and children, so they want to make sure they have a stable and committed home life together. It is something they are committed to in the future, though.” OMG! Because they’re waiting to take this step, we are totally starting to believe they might actually last this time!

As we previously reported, Sel is really getting attached this time around. “Justin has grown, matured, and become a better person and as a result, things are better than ever between them,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She [Selena] loves how Justin supports her and goes to her Pilates classes and other things she is into. And in return, she is totally down to support him at his hockey games, his dad’s wedding, and everything else important in his life. They are doing everything together and things are really working this time around.” So cute!

