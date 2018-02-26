AnnaLynn McCord, Gregg Sulkin & More Of Hollywood’s Elite Give Back With Arctic Gear

AnnaLynn McCord, David Arquette, Gregg Sulkin and more of Hollywood’s elite are rocking Arctic Gear. Here’s more about the brand that is making a difference.

“Anela made this hat,” David Arquette lovingly exclaims as he tries on a fashionable grey beanie in the Arctic Gear promotional video below. David, is being joined by many of Hollywood’s elite who are all getting behind the textile company that employs, “people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to their website.

“A time existed when persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities were virtually invisible,” shares Arctic Gear’s website which is striving to make a difference in the world one hat at a time. “The hats are completely American made, and for over 20 years, have been keeping the U.S. Armed Forces warm and protected in all climates. The profits from each hat sale go directly back into Arc of Seneca Cayuga’s programs and operations to create a self-sustaining charity,” the site continues to explain.

Well, Arctic Gear sure has garnered some support from some of the coolest people in Hollywood. Alex Pettyfer, has joined AnnaLynne McCord, Gregg Sulkin, Kelley Jakle, Olga Safari, Sinqua Walls, Tony Curran, Colin Egglesfield, Adam Croasdell, Perry Mattfeld, Navid Negahban and of course the dashing David Arquettte in rocking these super cool beanies and hats for this noble cause.

Savanty, the creative agency behind Arctic Gear, was created by Tony Mancilla and Travis DeWind, who have joined forces with the nonprofit organization, Arc of Seneca Cayuga, to make Arctic Gear a reality. All of the hats are coming straight out of Waterloo, NY, by the most caring workforce ever assembled. All the proceeds from sales go directly back into the community of challenged workers. Thanks to sales of the hats, those in need have been able to access autism care, a lakeside summer camp, physical and vocational therapy, transportation, assisted living, and a performing arts program. Wow, amazing job everyone!

Don’t just read about it, get involved, buy a hat, and help change the world! Be a part of the Hollywood elite and get your own Arctic Gear hat today here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these fashionable Arctic Gear hats and the philanthropic celebs that rock them? Let us know below!