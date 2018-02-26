TX Basketball Player Andrew Jones Released From Hospital After Leukemia Diagnosis

Texas Longhorns hoops star Andrew Jones has been released from the hospital after undergoing grueling treatments for his recently diagnosed leukemia.

It was absolutely heartbreaking in early January when it was announced that Texas Longhorns basketball star Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia at just 20-years-old. He immediately began treatment and has been hospitalized since Jan. 10. He was finally released from Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center on Feb. 24 and while he will continue treatment on an outpatient basis, he’s just so glad to be going home and no longer have round the clock doctors and nurses checking on him. He posted a video upon his release showing himself in the front seat of his car with his grandpa behind him and said how glad he was to finally be out of the hospital.

The sophomore is the team’s second leading scorer and was sidelined with a wrist fracture on n Dec. 11. He returned to the paint for the Longhorns’ Dec. 29 game against Kansas and played his last game against Iowa State on Jan. 1 despite feeling fatigued. Number 1 underwent a series of tests and evaluations before getting the heartbreaking leukemia diagnosis on Jan. 10. The 5 star recruit has been hospitalized ever since, but giving updates on his Twitter account. On Feb. 13 he showed a video of himself dancing while brushing his teeth, despite being hooked up to various liquids and drips. After 35 long days in the hospital, he’s now out and will stay in Houston to continue his treatment, which he says has been going well.

On Feb. 26 Drew released a statement via the University of Texas that read: “I was released from MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday night (Feb. 24) around 5 p.m. and have started receiving treatments on an outpatient basis. That was a great night and a big step for me and my family. My doctors tell me I am continuing to show improvement, and that is really encouraging. My family and I will remain in Houston for this next stage of my recovery. As we’ve said before, I’m really thankful for all the love and support that has been shown to me and to my family. It has truly been overwhelming. I hope you’ll continue to keep me in your daily thoughts and prayers. Together, we WILL win this fight.”

Drew posted this video upon leaving the hospital.

First day out https://t.co/TNyyzSVhtH — Andrew Jones (@DrewdotCash) February 24, 2018

Fans everywhere have Drew in their thoughts. Even arch-rival University of Kansas’ players will be paying tribute to him Feb. 26. They’ll warm-up t-shirts in supporting his cancer battle while they host Drew’s team University of Texas. Now that’s sportsmanship.

In honor of @TexasMBB's Andrew Jones, our squad will wear these #AJ1 shooting shirts during pregame warmups tonight. The entire #KUbball family stands by Andrew in his road to recovery! pic.twitter.com/JwbPXlfwH7 — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) February 26, 2018

