‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Desperate To Get Married Before Baby’s Born — Already Engaged?

Amber Portwood might become Mrs. Andrew Glennon soon! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wants a proposal before her baby’s birth.

Amber Portwood, 27, stirred fans into a frenzy on Feb. 24 after she posted an Instagram of herself flaunting a diamond ring on that finger. The Teen Mom OG star, who’s expecting with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, has yet to confirm the news, but we’ve just learned a wedding is definitely in the cards. “If Amber and Andrew are engaged then they are both keeping quiet about it. There’s no doubt though that she would love Andrew to propose–Amber’s crazy about him, she would love to make things official before the baby arrives. She was probably dropping a big hint by posting the ring photo,” a source close to Amber tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! We couldn’t be happier for Amber especially since she’s still recovering from her bad breakup with Matt Baier. But, being that Amber is pregnant, her and Andrew might be taking things one step at a time.

“Andrew moves at his own pace though, and doesn’t like to be pressured into anything. Getting ready to become a dad is a big enough step alone for him to deal with right now,” the source continued. We’re sure Amber understands Andrew’s stance. Becoming a parent is huge especially in the spotlight. Amber, who’s already a mother to her daughter Leah, has had her fair share of backlash. She’s often criticized for her parenting skills, but that hasn’t stopped her from clapping back at her haters.

“Some of you are absolutely horrible people! I was in boot camp for 3 weeks during Leah’s Summer break making more money than some of you s**t talkers dream of!! My kid has college funds because of me!” Amber said in an angry tweet. Yikes! Nevertheless, we do wish Amber and Andrew the best. We love seeing her in a healthy relationship, and we can’t wait to see where their relationship goes from here. We hope to hear wedding bells soon!

