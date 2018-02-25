‘Women Tell All’: Arie Goes Off On Krystal & More Wild Moments From ‘Bachelor’ Special

Arie came face-to-face with the women he dumped during the ‘Women Tell All’ special. Here’s a full recap of everything that went down at the ‘Bachelor’ reunion!

The ladies who were eliminated so far on this season of The Bachelor took the same stage on the Feb. 25 Women Tell All special, and the claws came out! Tia and Bekah went at it over Tia’s confession to Arie Luyendyk Jr. that she didn’t feel Bekah was ready for marriage. Tia explained that Bekah had made some comments about whether or not she was “here for the right thing,” and that got Bekah REAL fired up. “You talked about relationship experience, but you have no idea about my relationship experience,” Bekah ranted. “I have fallen in love before with men who treated me like a queen and you yourself admitted you only fell in love with d***s so maybe YOU’RE the one without real relationship experience!” Tia apologized, but the ladies don’t seem to have moved past their issues.

Of course, Krystal’s segment was the most anticipated of the night. Krystal said she felt “ostracized” by the other women, and admitted she wished she’d spent more time building friendships on the show. Tia, Bekah and Seinne all slammed her for playing a “game” and being “inauthentic,” but it was Caroline who really went after her. “All you did was be a sociopath in all of your interviews,” she ranted. “You don’t speak about other people that way!” Krystal called Caroline out for mocking her and “talking sh**” behind her back, and the ladies got into a major screaming match. Oh, and in a never-before-seen clip…we saw Krystal call Arie a “needle d***,” so there’s that!

As the women kept coming at her, Krystal defended herself, and explained that she was simply so invested in her relationship with Arie, that she couldn’t see how she was impacting the other women. Bekah explained that all Krystal had to do was admit she was being a “b****,” but Krystal still opted to bite her tongue. Oh, and she had an explanation for why her voice was so airy on the show — she had lost her voice before entering the mansion. Mhmmmmm…

Then, of course, there was the subject of Bekah’s age. “There’s other girls on here who are 23, 24, 25 and no one’s taking shots at their age!” Bekah ranted. “And it’s annoying!” She admitted that there was a shift in her relationship with Arie after she told him she was 22, because after that, he was only focused on whether or not she was ready for something serious. “I think a lot of times he projected a lot of insecurities about being too old for me, and made it about me being too young, when really he felt too old,” she explained. “I think he felt a little insecure.”

The tears were flowing during Tia’s segment, as she made it all the way to hometown dates before Arie eliminated her.”I’m pissed at myself for reverting back to how I used to feel about not feeling good enough or feeling like I did something wrong in the relationship,” Tia admitted. “I wish I could go back and handle that different, but it’s how I felt with him. The fact that he couldn’t give me an explanation really bothered me.” Tia revealed that she was definitely in love with Arie, and did NOT expect to go home — but it doesn’t mean she’s given up on love. “How lucky am I to have felt so something and real with someone, even with the heartbreak? It allows me to see my worth and what I deserve in a relationship.”

At that point, it was time for Arie to join the conversation, and Tia flat-out asked him why he decided to eliminate her, despite having doubts about whether or not Kendall, who he did give a rose to, was ready. “I was feeling things for her that I thought were further along than the feelings I had for you and it was the question of if she was ready,” Arie admitted. “That’s why I pulled her aside at that moment, but it’s still hard for me to look back at, too.”

As for Bekah, Arie admitted that he let her age scare him, and felt it was too big of a risk in the moment. “At 36 years old, I’m ready to settle down and there was always that fear with us,” Arie concluded. “And that’s why I brought it up constantly. It’s difficult.” The confrontation was followed by a cryptic moment between Arie and Caroline, where she told him: “I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that. I just really don’t understand, but I really hope you found what you’re looking for. You don’t need to answer me, but I needed to say it.” All Arie could respond with is that this will “play out in the weeks to come.”

Finally, Krystal had her chance to come face-to-face with Arie, and he let her have it. “It just sucks to see how you actually were to how you were with me,” he said. “I feel like there was a whole other side to you I didn’t see until I watched it back. Seeing the comments you made — they were not only hurtful to me, they were hurtful to [the other girls], and that doesn’t make me happy.” Krystal admitted that she said a lot of the things she did simply because she was “f***ing pissed,” and concluded by letting Arie know she was just trying to be there for him.

