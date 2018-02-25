Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: See The Best Moments From The End Of The 2018 Games

See you in four years! The Winter Olympics came to an end with a closing ceremony that featured K-POP, a dance party & more! Check out all the highlights.

And so ends another edition of the Winter Olympics. The 2018 games came to a wild conclusion on Feb. 25, as the Closing Ceremony closed the book on the sports extravaganza. Taking place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea, athletes from all the countries were on hand to witness the event that featured performances from CL, 26, and K-Pop boy band EXO. During the ceremony, the group took the stage to sing their hit song, “Power” off their album, The Power Of Music. Naturally, they accompanied the EDM bop with some sick dance moves!

Earlier on, CL sang her tracks, “The Baddest Female” and “I Am The Best,” while surrounded by torches and dancers. After her stellar performance, the national anthem of Greece, the Olympic anthem, and the national anthem of China, which will host the 2022 Games, were performed. After all the performances, the Olympic flame went out and yielded to an electronic dance party that lasted for the final 15 minutes of the show. The DJs on duty included Raiden and Martin Garrix, aka the Dutch DJ who produced “Scared To Be Lonely” with Dua Lipa. The athletes left their stands to dance on the arena’s floor, where Lindsey Vonn led a conga line. What a fun way to wrap up the Olympics in PyeongChang!

The Closing Ceremony had a lot of pressure to top the event that started the 2018 games. The Winter Olympics kicked off with a technological display that saw 1,218 “shooting star drones,” according to Billboard, form the shape of a snowboarder out on the slopes. They then transformed into the Olympic Rings, flying in formation that would definitely earn a 9.8 from the judges. From there, the show featured five children from the Gangwon province who experienced a winter fairytale that stressed the games’ themes of unity and peace. Afterward, four South Korean artists — Jeon In-kwon, Ha Hyun-woo, Lee Eun Mi and K-pop star Ahn Ji Young – performed John Lennon’s “Imagine,” in a display of peace and love that left viewers buzzing.

As is tradition, the host city of the current Olympics passes the torch – metaphorically and literally, the flag – to the next city to host the games. In this case, it’s Beijing, who will host the 2020 Winter Olympics. During the closing ceremonies of the Rio 2016 Olympics, Tokyo decided to celebrate all things Japan in a pop-culture explosion that saw Japanese Olympians training alongside such Japanese icons like Hello Kitty, Pac-Man, Doraemon, and Super Mario. Actually, it was Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, 63, who transformed into Mario. Thanks to the magic of technology – and Warp Pipes – the world leader caught a quick trip from Tokyo to Rio de Janeiro, popping out of the pipe to join the Closing Ceremony in person. He didn’t even have to use a cheat code!

And that ends the 2018 Winter Olympics. HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Did you have a blast with these games?