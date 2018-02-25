Sridevi: 5 Things On The Beloved Bollywood Actress Who Passed Away At 54

Fans were shocked to learn that Indian actress Sridevi passed away suddenly on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Veteran Bollywood star Sridevi passed away on Saturday, Feb. 24. She was just 54 years old. The cause of death is cardiac arrest. She was attending a wedding with her family at the time of her passing. In light of her sudden death, let’s get to know Sridevi a bit better. So, if you’re wondering “who is Sridevi?” We’ve got you covered. Head here for more photos of this acclaimed performer.

1) When Sridevi was just 4, she appeared in her very first film. It was Thunaivan. Ever since, she has been a staple in Indian cinema. In 1975, she appeared in her Bollywood film titled Julie. She played the main character’s younger sister. With each role, she began to climb to stardom. Afterward, she appeared in films like Gayathri, Kavikkuyil and Padaharella. Needless to say, her career is marked by a prolific amount of work!

2) In 1983, she appeared in Himmatwala opposite Jeetendra. The film was an enormous success and established Sridevi as a star in Bollywood. In time, she became known as the Meryl Streep of India!

3) She married Boney Kapoor in 1996. He is a film producer and the older brother of Sanjay and Anil Kapoor, 2 famous Indian actors. They have 2 daughters together.

4) Not only was Sridevi regarded at the first female Bollywood actress to achieve “superstar” status, she was also acclaimed for her work. She won 6 Filmfare Awards over the course of her career. In the 90s, she was one of the highest paid actresses in the industry.

5) Not long after her passing, fans and friends took to social media to share their grief at the tragic loss. Even the Prime Minister of India acknowledged the loss to the film world and beyond. “I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of # Sridevi ji,” composer Adnan Sami wrote. “Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.”

