‘Becoming’: 5 Things You Need To Know About Michelle Obama’s ‘Deeply Personal’ Memoir

Michelle Obama just announced the news that her upcoming memoir, ‘Becoming’, is being released on Nov. 13. Here’s what you should know about the intimate publication.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, 54, got her followers very excited on Feb. 25 when she officially announced in a statement that she will be releasing a personal memoir called Becoming on Nov. 13 2018. The highly anticipated book will be released in 24 languages and is supposed to be “an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same,” according to Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, who is publishing the book. Here are five things you should know about Michelle’s upcoming book.

1.) The book will be about Michelle’s life from the early years to the time she became a household name. “Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” Michelle said in an Instagram post. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life … how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others.”

2.) This will be Michelle’s second book. Her first title, American Grown, was released in 2012 and focused on nutrition initiatives and and her White House garden. Michelle’s husband and former president Barack Obama, 56, is also set to release his own memoir in 2019.

3.) Michelle will be promoting the book on a book tour in the U.S. and other countries. She plans on donating 1 million books in her name to an educational nonprofit program called First Book and also doesn’t plan on keeping most of the proceeds she makes from the book. A large amount will end up going to charities, including the Obama Foundation, according to the Associated Press.

4.) Yes, it will talk about Michelle’s time at he White House. Like Barack is doing in his book, Michelle is expected to reveal details about her day to day life in the White House as well as her opinions about serving as First Lady for eight years. It is sure to give some serious insight into the way things worked and how it affected Michelle and her family.

5.) The book’s jacket cover photo was taken by talented photographer Miller Mobley. Although the jacket is yet to be released, Michelle shared a stunning black and white photo from the photo shoot for the book in her Instagram post. The photo shows a close up of Michelle’s side profile as she leans her hand against her forehead and looks out.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Michelle’s memoir? Let us know!