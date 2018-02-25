Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2018 Runway Show Live Stream: Watch Gigi Hadid & More Models For Free

Tommy Hilfiger closes out Milan Fashion Week with its TOMMYNOW runway show, featuring Gigi Hadid and their TommyxGigi collection. It starts at 2:00 PM ET so don’t miss it.

The worlds of fashion and Formula One will clash in a fabulous extravaganza. Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2018 runway show will feature the men’s and women’s collection, as well as the fourth TommyxGigi capsule with Gigi Hadid, 22. Oh, what luck – Gigi is also set to walk the runway at the Feb. 25 event. For those who can’t make it to Milan in person, Tommy Hilfiger will live stream the event. It starts at 2:00 PM ET so tune in to see all the gorgeous fashions. All the runway looks will be immediately available in more than 70 countries, building on the “see now, buy now” format. Fashion forward fans will be able to purchase the clothes through Tommy Hilfiger’s global wholesale network, its own retail channels, Tommy.com and more. Fashionable and technologically advanced? How chic.

Early rendering of the runway, according to WWD, shows the runway as a F1 racing course. The TOMMYNOW Drive comes after the fashion icon singed a multiyear partnership with Formula One World Champion Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. “This season’s set brings the runway and racetrack together,” Tommy Hilfiger, 66, told WWD. “We’re fusing fashion and motor racing with exciting, innovative activations for an experiential event that will bring our consumer closer to the show.”

“Working with Gigi over the past two years has been an incredible journey,” Tommy added when talking about the TommyxGigi line. “She has brought so much passion and positive energy to this collaboration, spending countless hours in the studio with the team studying every aspect of design. Her fresh twist on the collection has allowed us to connect with the next generation of women’s wear consumers.”

“Collaborating on TommyxGigi has been an incredible experience,” Gigi told WWD. “Tommy has been an amazing design mentor and we’ve had a lot of fun creating all our capsules. I’ve learned so much about the importance of executing a design correctly for what I want from each look, and finding inspiration in everything around me.”

“Through this collaboration, I had the chance to work on both sides of the runway. It was a unique opportunity to walk in the show and express myself through design and styling,” she added. When asked if she had a favorite look of the collection, Gigi said she was personally thrilled with how the Windbreaker jackets turned out. “I’m happy with the shapes and their ability to be worn as a fashion statement that is functional,” she said. Keep an eye out when those hit the runway.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2018 show?