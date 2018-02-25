Tommy Hilfiger Shows Final Collection With Gigi Hadid At Milan Fashion Week

Tommy brought his TommyNow Drive concept to life on February 25, at Milan Fashion Week, showing racing-inspired designs modeled by Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Tommy Hilfiger‘s Spring 2018 show was bigger and better than ever! It was inspired by his love of Formula One racing, and took place on a race track set in Milan. 2,000 people watched models like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid model the latest fashions from the brand. For the last few seasons, Tommy has adapted a see now, buy now model. Once the show went live, the looks became available in over 70 countries on his website and via social media.

The show featured both men’s and women’s designs from the Hilfiger collection, as well as the fourth and final TommyxGigi capsule collection. Tommy spoke to our sister site WWD about the show: “This season’s set brings the runway and racetrack together. We’re fusing fashion and motor racing with exciting, innovative activations for an experiential event that will bring our consumer closer to the show.” The theme certainly came across on the runway, with many of the designs featuring racing stripes, and phrases like “speed” and “winner” embroidered on the garments. The collection kept true to Tommy though by incorporating his signature colors of blue, red and white into the majority of the looks.

Tommy added, “TommyNow has been incredibly successful over the past four seasons. Each show has been bigger than the last, reaching more of our fans around the world. With this show, we’re looking to continue to expand our reach, delivering another surprising and inspiring runway experience to a global audience.” Gigi chimed in, “Tommy has always had a love for motor sports and the collection reflects that. We’ve combined Tommy’s passion for the sport with my personal twist on ath-leisure style. We were inspired by the strong, confident and modern ‘Tommy Girl.'”

