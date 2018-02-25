Tila Tequila Calls Kim Kardashian A ‘Whore’ For Taking Sexy Selfies — Read Her Whole Rant

Eek! Tila Tequila took to Facebook on Feb. 24 to call out Kim Kardashian and how she dresses in a wild religious rant. See it here.

Tila Tequila, 36, took the time to shade Kim Kardashian, 37, and other women who dress like her in a long emotionally-fueled Facebook rant on Feb. 24 and it was quite harsh! The television personality posted two photos of Kim walking on the beach in a bikini and accompanied it with some religious quotes along with her strong opinion. “God revealed another dream of revelation to me last night while I was asleep!,” her post read. “I was with a friend who was in a relationship, and he was still following jezebel whores like @kimkardashian on social media. I told him that he should not be following ANYONE who is posting provocative photos because it is causing his eyes to sin! Then I reminded him that God said, ‘And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body go into hell.’- Mathew 5:30.” SEE THE WHOLE RANT BELOW!

Tila’s shocking post continued on and she expressed how she thinks anyone who is in a relationship should not follow Kim or others who post sexy photos on social media. “If you are in a relationship you should CEASE from following ANYONE who posts provocative photos that would cause you to secretly or even openly lust after them!,” her post said. “This degenerate generation has normalized adultery so everyone thinks it’s ok to be married or in a relationship and still go around ‘liking’ other women’s photos online.” Tila, who has been known for her own history of being a sex symbol, also used the post to admit her past and what she now feels is a wrongdoing. “Yes, I USED to do that too a long time ago, but I repented as soon as I was born again and got saved by the blood of Jesus!,” she said.

Although Tila’s opinionated post about Kim might seem pretty judgmental, this isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about others in regards to her religious beliefs. She made headlines when she took to Facebook to post a bizarre message about how she feels she was the cause for porn star Olivia Nova‘s death in Jan. after she prayed for porn stars to fall ill and die off so the porn industry could be destroyed.

