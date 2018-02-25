11 Cutest Photos Of ‘Bachelor’ Nation Babies: Carly & Evan’s Daughter & More

So many Bachelor Nation babies! Your fave stars from the franchise have welcomed the most adorable little ones. Take a look at the cutest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ babies!

Bachelor In Paradise season 3 stars Carly Waddell, 32, and Evan Bass, 35, welcomed their baby girl, Bella, on Feb. 15. Little Bella is so cute! Her parents are head over heels in love with her. Carly and Evan are just one of many Bachelor Nation stars to find love and start a family. Carly’s BFF Jade Roper, 31, and husband Tanner Tolbert, 30, who met and fell in love during Bachelor In Paradise season 2, had their first child, Emerson, in Aug. 2017. Emerson came into the world a few weeks early, but she was a happy and healthy baby from the start.

Some of our beloved Bachelor Nation stars continue to grow their family. The Bachelor season 17 star Sean Lowe, 34, and wife Catherine Giudici, 31, welcomed son Samuel in July 2016. He is the most adorable little boy and looks so much like dad Sean! The happy couple is currently expecting their second child. Sean and Catherine have been open about wanting a big family and want to adopt some day!

The Bachelorette season 6 star Ali Fedotowsky, 33, is currently pregnant with her second child. Ali and husband Kevin Manno have an adorable baby girl named Molly, who was born in July 2016. The Bachelorette season 8 starlet Emily Maynard, 32, is now a mom of four! The gorgeous gal, who broke current Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart during her season, gave birth to son Gatlin Avery in Nov. 17. She’s had three babies in 2.5 years with husband Tyler Johnson. She has a 12-year-old daughter Ricki from a previous relationship. Take a look at more of the cutest Bachelor and Bachelorette babies in our gallery now!

