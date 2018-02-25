Are Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Living Together? Friends Reportedly Joking She Moved In

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are getting more serious! She’s reportedly been spending so much time at her boyfriend’s place that friends are joking that she lives there. Get the details!

Did Taylor Swift move in with Joe Alwyn? The 28-year-old has reportedly been crashing at her boyfriend’s north London, Crouch End pad so often that his pals have begun joking that she’s practically living there. “Taylor has been spending a lot of time at Joe’s house, and has been enjoying going out with his pals to their favorite local haunts… She always tries to keep a low profile, but has been having a lot of fun with the group,” sources told The Sun. “And some have even been joking that it’s as if she’s moved in with him, as Taylor doesn’t have her own place to live in when she’s staying in the UK.” OMG!

So, does this mean they’ve taken their relationship to the next level? Not quite. “She and Joe haven’t quite got to that stage though,” the insider added. While the couple may not be ready to start sharing a lease, this is still a welcome update considering how little the pair share about their romance. The two stars were revealed to be dating in May 2017, but at that point they had already been dating for several months. There weren’t even that many photos of them together until they were spotted holding hands in December after Joe supported his girlfriend during her Jingle Ball performance. The majority of what we know about their love comes mostly through the lyrics on Taylor’s Reputation album.

In fact, one of the things we can infer about their romance is that they met at the 2016 Met Gala. In her song “Dress,” there are a couple lines that go, “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached” possibly referring to the hairstyles they were rocking at the event they both attended. But unfortunately we shouldn’t count on them making their red carpet appearance as a couple there this year. The New York-based event takes place on May 7th, just one day before her world tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona. It’s OK, though because maybe Joe will tag along!

Repu-hearsals 🎶 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:24am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor spending so much time at Joe’s place that his friends are joking they’ve moved in?