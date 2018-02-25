Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spotted At Same Restaurant As Travis & Kylie — Was It Awkward?

Scott Disick brought Sofia Richie to the same restaurant where his baby mama’s little sister Kylie Jenner was on a date with Travis Scott. Did they have an awkward run-in?

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott walk into a celebrity hotspot… No this isn’t the set up of a bad joke; it’s something that literally happened on Feb. 24 when both couples decided to hit up Nobu Malibu. Scott, 34, and his 19-year-old girlfriend both rocked bomber jackets and dark sunglasses for the outing. But did they run into the youngest sister of Scott’s baby mama Kourtney Kardashian? From what we can tell, it doesn’t appear that there was any awkward run-in or confrontation — at least not outside the venue.

As we’ve previously reported, Stormi Webster‘s parents were spotted together for the first time since the baby was born on Feb. 1. The couple showed up at the restaurant with the lip-kit mogul’s bestie Jordyn Woods, and according to E! News, they all had a great time! “They were there for about two hours and enjoyed each other’s company,” an eyewitness told them. “They looked like they were happy to spend time with each other.” Awesome! When they left, Kylie and Travis drove off in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s lavish new push present: a Ferrari LaFerrari, which retails for a cool $1.4 million.

It was great seeing the new mom out with her rapper boyfriend, but we missed her on Kim Kardashian‘s Snapchat. On the same day, it was revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner family will be facing off against the Wests on Celebrity Family Feud! Kim announced via social media that she would be competing against her sisters on Kanye West‘s team, and gave a behind-the-scenes look at the taping. We can’t wait for the episode to air! (Even though Kylie won’t be part of the action).

