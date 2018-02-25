‘RHOA’ Recap: Porsha Leaves Barcelona After A Major Fight With Marlo

In the aftermath of Kim Zolciak’s text, Porsha and Marlo got into a heated argument over sticking up for NeNe. Objects were snatched, and Porsha broke down in tears before finally leaving Barcelona.

Porsha had a major breakdown during the Feb. 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that wasn’t even the most dramatic moment of the night. The drama all started when the ladies demanded Sheree put Kim Zocliak in her place, following her explosive text about there being roaches in NeNe‘s house. Sheree didn’t exactly say she’d reprimand Kim, but she did say she’s relay their feelings about the situation, when she talks to Kim upon their return from Barcelona. Then, Marlo — being the instigator that she is — asked Porsha if she would also be talking to Kim about her “nasty” text message. Porsha said she didn’t want to get involved, as it was an issue between NeNe and Kim, but Marlo refused to accept that answer. So, of course, they got into a screaming match in the middle of a restaurant. It eventually led to Porsha breaking down in tears, when Marlo made fun of Porsha’s small doormat at her home in Atlanta, and then as Porsha was waving her fan in Marlo’s face, Marlo snatched it and threw it down on the table. Security quickly intervened, so the ladies left the restaurant and headed home.

It was there that Porsha decided to leave Barcelona, as she told NeNe that the ladies are constantly attacking her. NeNe suggested she finally admit to everyone that she “f***ed up” with helping spread that date rape rumor about Kandi, but Porsha said she feels like she already apologized for her actions. She just doesn’t think it’s ever good enough for the ladies. So while they all packed up for a nicer hotel, Porsha headed home to Atlanta.

In other RHOA news, Cynthia decided to take a dip in the lady pond, when she took up a dare to kiss one of the ladies on the lips. She initially chose Kandi, but Kandi refused to take part in the makeout session. So then, Cynthia asked Sheree to do it, but Sheree didn’t want to be “sloppy seconds”. And that led Cynthia to Porsha, who happily asked to take part in the kiss (before she headed home). It was a quick kiss, but Cynthia tried slipping Porsha her tongue, only to hit a dead end (Porsha’s teeth).

