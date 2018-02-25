Omarosa Takes Aim At Trump On ‘CBB’ Once Again: We Can’t Let ‘Bigotry’ Divide Us

In one last White House rant on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Omarosa used her platform to send a message to Americans about how they can fight back against the Trump administration.

Omarosa Manigault, 44, strikes again. Before being evicted (finally) from the Celebrity Big Brother house, Omarosa used her last chance plea to speak to the United States of America. While she didn’t name names (ahem, President Donald J. Trump), Omarosa’s speech seemed directly aimed at the current leader of the free world. “I am standing here because I know that God is able and he has done a profound thing in my life and I say this to the nation: we are facing a pivotal moment in this country. But we can not allow hatred, division, bigotry to tear us down. We are one nation under God and with the power of the vote, the ballot and bringing our diversity to allow us to unite, we can change this country to be together, united, under God.”

This latest statement just adds to the laundry list of things Omarosa has said about Trump and the White House. At first it was hard to tell if Omarosa was saying certain things for a specific kind of attention like the trust or sympathy of her fellow house guests. But Omarosa seems to have revealed her real motive on the Saturday, February 24 episode of CBB when she mentioned the idea of writing a book. “I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” Omarosa told her fellow house guests in a flashback moment on the pre-finale episode. “I have to tell my truth,” she added.

While it’s unclear if Omarosa really will write a tell-all about her experiences working with Trump, one thing is clear: she was not cut out to win Celebrity Big Brother. To find out who did win on the Sunday, February 25 finale… click here!

