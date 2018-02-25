News
Hollywood Life

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping After Police Discover He’s A Fugitive

Courtesy of Leon County Sheriff's Office
Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has been arrested for alleged drunk and disorderly mayhem, and for attacking a police officer. The 52-year-old reality star was in Palm Beach, Florida early on Sunday morning [Dec 24, 2017] when she allegedly "slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer," according to local reports. According to the Palm Beach Post she also yelled, "I'm going to kill you all," before her arrest. The "Countess" was charged with: "Battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, causing a disturbance in a public place, resisting an officer with violence and "crimes against person, corrupt by threat public servant or family." Luann was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps until 2009.� In 2016 she remarried Tom D'Agostino, Jr. but they split up earlier this year. She was released and is due back in court tomorrow. Pictured: The suspect's booking photo. Luann de Lesseps, 52. Ref: SPL1640221 241217 Picture by: PBPD/Splash Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
View Gallery View Gallery 91 Photos.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested by Florida police after finding out the rapper was a wanted man in Georgia for allegedly committing assault and kidnapping.

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again (real name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida on an outstanding felony warrant, TMZ reported and Leon County Sheriff’s Office records confirmed. Law enforcement sources told the website that after police came into contact with the 18-year-old (it’s unclear why) they ran his record. That’s when officials discovered the rapper was a fugitive from Georgia for allegedly committing assault, weapons violations and kidnapping. What!? You can check out the rapper’s mugshot along with other celebs’ here.

The teen, who’s also known as NBA YoungBoy, was scheduled to perform a sold-out concert at Tallahassee’s Moon nightclub on Feb. 24, but the show was cancelled. “Our understanding is he was arrested by the US Marshall’s on an outstanding warrant from Georgia, at approximately 1am,” a representative for the Moon said in a statement, according to Pitchfork.“He was heading over to The Moon for his scheduled 1:30am performance.” He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 26.

This isn’t YoungBoy’s first run-in with the law. He was once arrested for a case connected to a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge, LA that took place on Nov. 2, 2016. In Aug. 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after her pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.  But then Judge Bonnie Jackson suspended his sentence and placed him on active supervised probation for three years. This new arrest could potentially be a violation of that probation.

youngboy never broke again mugshot

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that NBA YoungBoy was arrested?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!