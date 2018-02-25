‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Finale: [SPOILER] Wins $250,000 After Intense Jury Vote

The first season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has come to an end, which means we have a winner!

Marissa Jaret Winokur is the winner of the first Celebrity Big Brother in America! It eventually came down to her and Ross Mathews, but the jury of evicted house guests chose Marissa to win the $250,000 prize. While Ross didn’t take home the grand prize he did receive a consolation: America’s Favorite House Guest! But now onto how the season finale of Celebrity Big Brother unfolded… find all the details below!

It was Ross who won the first Head of Household competition: the ski comp. It eventually came down to him and Mark, so Ross offered Mark a deal: he wouldn’t put him up for eviction or back door him if he dropped. Ross decided that no matter what he was gunning to Omarosa out, finally, so he made sure to secure her eviction with Mark, Marissa and Ariadna. All they needed was for the veto competition to go as planned… and it did! Ross won the veto competition after tying with Marissa and decided not to save either Ari or Omarosa. Finally, Omarosa wasn’t able to escape an eviction!

The final four were Marissa, Mark, Ross and Ari. They had to compete in one final competition together, and Marissa won the final HOH. This was the most important HOH of the because she was forced to evict the last two people: Mark and Ariadna. That means the final two were eternal besties: Marissa and Ross! This may not have been Marissa’s best move, but she chose loyalty over game which says a lot about her character.

In order to select a winner, the final two had to answer questions from the jury (aka previously evicted house guests) before they voted for who they believed should win.

