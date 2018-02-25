Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy First Date Since Stormi Arrived — See Pics

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spied out enjoying a meal together at Nobu in Malibu — without their daughter Stormi! See the pics!

Stepping out! Kylie Jenner, 20, and her BF Travis Scott, 25, were spotted exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu on Saturday, Feb. 24. This is the first time these 2 have been out together since welcoming their first child Stormi Webster into the world! Both Ky and Travis kept it casual for the meal in sweats and a t-shirts. Joining them was Kylie’s closest friend and companion Jordyn Woods, 20. Head here for more photos of this adorable couple!

Upon leaving, Travis and his better half climbed into her brand-new Ferrari LaFerrari, which sells for around $1.4 million! We’re guessing this new sweet ride comes from Travis, but we can’t be sure! Earlier in the day, she took to Instagram to share a video of the push present with this caption: “I can’t believe she’s mine.” This rare public appearance comes just days after the reality star surprised fans by dropping a new makeup collection dedicated entirely to baby Stormi!

It’s called The Weather Collection and it features more than a few nods to her and Travis’ lil bundle of joy! The 2 new eye palettes are “Eye of the Storm” and “Calm of the Storm.” Some of the shade’s names are Sweet Sweet, Little Wonder, Rockabye, Starbaby, Heaven Sent, True Love, Sunshine, Northern Light, Angel and Aquarius. We’re loving all these references to Stormi! The line also features 3 new latte lipsticks — Nightfall [a dark black], Cosmic [a peachy nude], and Nova [a bold peach/pink color]. Basically, with this collection you will be ready for some wild and amazing looks!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving seeing these 2 out together after so many months of secrecy? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below.