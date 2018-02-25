Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Bond As She Holds Her Baby’s Entire Foot In The Palm Of Her Hand

Stormi Webster just made her Snapchat debut! Kylie Jenner fawned over the teeny toes of her newborn daughter in an adorable video. Check it out!

Kylie Jenner just posted a rare video of Stormi Webster, and it will absolutely melt your heart. The 20-year-old took to Snapchat to show the world once again just how little her daughter’s extremities are, but instead of her teeny hand, this time around it was the baby’s feet that were on display. “Mommy’s cute little toes,” the new mom cooed in the clip of her holding Stormi’s entire foot in her manicured hand. Too cute! Check out the video below!

The sweet post came just one day after the lip-kit mogul was spotted for the first time with Travis Scott, 25, since the birth of their baby on Feb. 1. The couple were photographed arriving at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu with best friend Jordyn Woods. It also just so happened to be the same restaurant that Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy Scott Disick decided to bring his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie for a bite to eat around the same time. Luckily it didn’t seem like there was any confrontation between the two couples before Travis and his girlfriend left in style. By that we mean she hopped into Kylie’s new Ferrari that she received as a push present.

It’s actually kind of hilarious that Kylie chose to share this precious video of her daughter on Snapchat. After tweeting that she doesn’t use the app anymore, the company’s stock dropped by over 7%, which cost the brand about $1 billion. Jeez! We actually heard from sources close to her that she felt “very attacked” over the entire thing. Maybe sharing this sweet post is her way of helping bring Snapchat back up to snuff. After all, the photo she shared on Instagram announcing the name of her baby quickly became the most liked post on the platform. Whatever the reason, we’re just glad our social media queen is back to sharing her life with us!

HollywoodLifers, how cute is this new video of Stormi and Kylie?!