Kylie Jenner’s Post-Baby Weight Loss Secrets Revealed & They’re So Crazy Even Kim K Is ‘Jealous’

Kylie Jenner, 20, just had baby Stormi less than a month ago but she’s already getting back into shape and it’s not because of any special diet. Many people, including sister Kim Kardashian, 37, have been taking notice and it’s definitely made an impression! “Kylie is not on any sort of diet, people just assume she is because she’s dropped the weight so fast,” a Kardashian insider EXLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But she’s not dieting or working out, her big weight loss secret is breastfeeding and good genetics. She has always had a great metabolism and breastfeeding has kicked it into high gear. Kylie‘s so relieved, she was really worried about getting her body back but it’s happening very naturally. Kim’s jealous that Kylie‘s got it so easy. Losing the baby weight was hell for Kim but the weight is melting off for Kylie and she doesn’t even have to try.”

Since Kylie is quite a bit younger than Kim, it’s only natural that the baby weight would be easier to shed. Kim’s been open about her difficult past pregnancies, which was the reason she decided to have new baby Chicago via surrogate and since she hasn’t had to carry a baby in a while now, she’s looking better than ever! The reality star often posts photos of her toned body to her social media pages and her confidence always shines through

In addition to Kim, Kylie’s been posting pics of herself more and more since her dry spell while she was pregnant is now over. She’s also been open about Stormi (she even surprised us with an entire new makeup collection inspired by her!) and although she has yet to post a full photo of the bundle of joy, she definitely seems to be enjoying motherhood.

