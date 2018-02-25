Krystal Nielson Fires Back After Becoming ‘Bachelor’ Villain: I Was ‘Misunderstood’

Krystal is ready to explain herself. ‘The Bachelor’ star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she felt ‘very misunderstood’ by how she was portrayed this season. Will she return to the franchise?

From the start of The Bachelor season 22, Krystal Nielson, 29, was dubbed the “villain” of the season. She became the girl you loved to hate. The other girls in the house were constantly going up against the super confident fitness instructor, who didn’t hold back when it came to pursuing a relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36. But Krystal insists she went on the show for the right reasons, and fans didn’t get to see the real her during her time with Arie. “I think that I felt very misunderstood,” Krystal told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Women Tell All taping. “I was there for Arie. I think that my focus was Arie. I think that I was focused, and I gave up a lot. We all gave up a lot.”

At the beginning of the season, Krystal revealed that her brother was homeless. The pressure of leaving her brother weighed on her while she was on the show. “What I was dealing with was personal and with my brother, who we were trying to get rehabilitated and I had to leave because I was the one person he would talk to, he had no one when I left,” she continued. “I didn’t know how long I would be gone for so that was really weird on me and very stressful and put a lot of weight on me. It was very stressful, and it showed a lot. I felt worked down by the process.”

Krystal will be coming face-to-face with Arie and the other girls during the Women Tell All special, so maybe they’ll finally get to see the true Krystal. HollywoodLife also asked Krystal whether or not she’d consider going on Bachelor In Paradise or becoming the new Bachelorette. She revealed she would consider those options, but there’s a catch. “It’s interesting because watching back and going through this process [I realize] that I seek control,” she said. “I don’t know if I would want to be in a process where I am out of control so as long as I have that element I am open to all those possibilities.”

The Bachelor’s Women Tell All special airs Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

