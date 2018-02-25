Kim Kardashian Reveals New Pink Hair On Instagram Story — Love Or Loathe Her Makeover?

Kim Kardashian showed off bright pink tresses in her Instagram story on Feb. 25 and it’s quite the look! Check out pics here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is no longer a blonde or brunette! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed a bold new pink hair look on Instagram and it’s definitely made a statement! Kim shared some fun photos and a video of the do to her Instagram story on Feb. 25 and we absolutely love it! She made some funny faces while posing in the photos with the pink animal ears and nose filter. In the video, she could be seen putting her fingers through the pink locks and asked, “Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?” Kim’s known for trying out different hair colors and styles every so often and her most recent makeover shows her bold approach in wild options!

Kim showed off another eye-catching look last month when she modeled new makeup shades for her line, KKW Beauty. She posed in a pink shade of lipstick and very pink eyeshadow that brightened up her face in a way no other shade could. Perhaps Kim’s going through a pink loving phase? It sure does seem that way lately and as with many other looks, she sure can pull it off!

When Kim is not posing for beautiful photos and videos, she’s recently been making headlines for her opinion on Blac Chyna‘s leaked sex tape scandal. The drama between Chyna and the Kardashians has been going on for a while and ever since her split from Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian, 30, things have definitely been up and down. Despite the family issues, Kim’s regular social media activity which includes showing off her new looks, proves she’s not letting any hate get to her and confidently living her life in her own skin as only Kim can do!

