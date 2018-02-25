Khloe Kardashian Freaks Out Over Pregnancy Complications: Did She Almost Miscarry?

Khloe gets scared when the media learns she’s pregnant early on, because she’s been having progesterone issues and wants to wait to share the news until she’s sure all is OK!

TMZ gets a tip that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnant on the Feb. 25 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the sisters freak out over the fact that the world will know before Khloe gets the chance to tell people herself. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, contemplates freezing her eggs, and Kris Jenner, 61, decides to dye her hair blonde!

First, Khloe reveals to Kim Kardashian, 37, that she plans to give birth in Cleveland, and that her doctor will fly to the city to help deliver the baby. She also tells Kim she plans to eat her placenta!

Kim lets go of her assistant Stephanie Shepherd after five years. She says they figured out that they want to go in different directions.

Kourtney thinks about freezing her eggs in case she wants to have a fourth kid. Khloe tries to figure out whether she’s considering having kids with Younes Bendjima, 24, but Kourtney insists that that’s not the case. “I’m good right now,” she says. Still, she visits her doctor to learn more about the process.

Kris tries on a blonde wig, and it’s definitely a look.

Khloe finds out that she has some complications with her pregnancy, and she says she could lose the baby if her progesterone hormone levels aren’t right. However, she takes progesterone suppositories, and her doctor says Khloe’s levels are good during an examination. The doctor tells Khloe that she saved her pregnancy! “I could have miscarried,” Khloe says in a confessional, explaining that’s part of the reason she didn’t want to tell everyone right away. “There chances that, God forbid, you don’t make it past a certain point. When there’s a point that I can say something, I will.”

After going to the doctor, Kourtney realizes she’s not sure she wants to go through with the process of freezing her eggs because the medication involve isn’t natural. But she admits she wants more children! “I don’t feel like I’m done having kids in life,” she tells Khloe.

Finally, Kim gives an update on her surrogate. “She’s getting big,” Kim gushes to Khloe. She confesses that she still wishes she could have been the one to carry, though.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s ep?