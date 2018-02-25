Kendall Jenner Stuns In 2 Black & White Nude Pics On Instagram After Skipping Paris Fashion Week

So hot! Kendall Jenner just shared some new nude photos that are sure to make your jaw drop! Take a peek!

Say what you want about Kendall Jenner but the reality star knows how to get our attention! She just shared a few totally nude photos from famed photographer Sasha Samsonova that we’re certain you’re gonna want to see! In one, the gorgeous 22-year-old crosses her legs while covering herself as she sits on a stone garden table. In the other, she smolders for the camera on an old stone staircase. Naturally, both stills are black-and-white and effortlessly exemplify why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is one of the most sought-after models on the planet!

These new snaps arrive after fans discovered that Kendall decided to skip this year’s Paris Fashion Week due to bouts with anxiety. On the Feb. 18 installment of her family’s show, fans actually witnessed her going through a panic attack. She calls her mother Kris Jenner, 62, saying, “It’s an emergency.” She even goes to the doctor to discuss the issue. “You get anxious when you’re on the road,” Kris tells her. “It’s hard to get your brain to slow down.” See more stunning photos of Kendall right here.

She vows in the confession booth to seek solutions. She even tries meditating to get control of her anxiety. Poor Kendall! Well, she may be laying low, but she just proved that doesn’t need to attend Paris Fashion Week to get our undivided attention!

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

