Ivanka Trump Majorly Dissed By Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy: ‘Honestly, TF Is She Doing Here?’

America’s best was on full display at the Olympics’ Closing Ceremony. Oh, and Ivanka Trump was also there, which skier Gus Kenworthy hilariously called her out for.

Ivanka Trump, 36, was on hand for the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. The daughter of President Donald Trump, 71, led the American delegation on the Feb. 25 event. Many thought Ivanka’s involvement in another political event was controversial, including Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, 26, who just doesn’t understand why the hell the First Daughter is in Pyeongchang.

“So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony!” Gus tweeted excitedly from the Games, before hilariously adding: “Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??” Great question!

Many wondered why the First Daughter – an unelected position – was picked to represent the US, especially since Vice President Mike Pence, 58, led the delegation during the Opening Ceremony. The U.S. delegation was also scheduled to dine with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a traditional Korean house, according to Huffington Post. So, Ivanka is not just going to represent the US at this international event, she’s also meeting with heads of state. Wonderful.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

“We are very, very excited to attend the 2018 winter Olympic Games to cheer for Team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea. So thank you for the kind welcome,” she said to reporters who met her at the gate when she arrived on Feb. 23, according to ABC News.

She was joined by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Sen. James Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism; Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea; and Marc Knapper, acting US Ambassador to Korea.

