Watch
Hollywood Life

Instagram Celeb Woah Vicky Arrested For Allegedly Kicking Cop In Mall Fight — Watch

Woah Vicky
Courtesy of Instagram
Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has been arrested for alleged drunk and disorderly mayhem, and for attacking a police officer. The 52-year-old reality star was in Palm Beach, Florida early on Sunday morning [Dec 24, 2017] when she allegedly "slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer," according to local reports. According to the Palm Beach Post she also yelled, "I'm going to kill you all," before her arrest. The "Countess" was charged with: "Battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, causing a disturbance in a public place, resisting an officer with violence and "crimes against person, corrupt by threat public servant or family." Luann was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps until 2009.� In 2016 she remarried Tom D'Agostino, Jr. but they split up earlier this year. She was released and is due back in court tomorrow. Pictured: The suspect's booking photo. Luann de Lesseps, 52. Ref: SPL1640221 241217 Picture by: PBPD/Splash Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
View Gallery View Gallery 91 Photos.

Woah, indeed. A new frightening video has surfaced showing Instagram star Woah Vicky getting arrested after an alleged violent altercation with police that led to a false active shooter report.

Absolute chaos broke out at North Carolina’s Four Seasons Town Centre following false reports of an active shooter. That’s where Instagram celebrity Woah Vicky (real name: Victoria Waldrip), 17, was arrested, according to The Blast. To be clear, Vicky is not being charged with inciting the panic. She’s facing allegations of assaulting an officer and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. She allegedly kicked one of the officers at the mall. Vicky’s arrest in the midst of the false alarm was entirely captured on video, painting a terrifying scene. Head here to see photos of celebs with mugshots.

In the clips that followed, Vicky is shown getting wrestled to the ground by 2 police officers as onlookers scream. According to the outlet, her friends were among the loudest decrying her detainment. The shouting eventually led to someone shouting “shots fired.” This naturally escalated the situation. “Subsequently several other juveniles inside the mall began running around and screaming,” a rep for the Greensboro Police Department told The Blast in a statement. “As all that was transpiring an unidentified individual shouted something about shots being fired and panic ensued throughout the mall. GPD received multiples calls of shots fired and/or an active shooter in the mall.” Thankfully, it only took moments for police to confirm that the active shooter claims were false.

Like many Instagram celebs, Vicky is best know for her controversial and sometimes off-putting videos as well as numerous selfies, which have garnered her 1.4 million followers.

Part 1 – 🎥 @nikki__kitty

A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on

Part 2 @virgin.child 🎥 @nikki__kitty

A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked as we are by this footage? Share your reactions in the comments section below.