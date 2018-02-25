Gigi Hadid Stuns Modeling Final TommyxGigi Capsule Collection At Tommy Hilfiger Show

Gigi Hadid strutted her stuff in front of 2,000 guests and a worldwide online audience at Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2018 show in Milan.

Gigi Hadid, 22, looked gorgeous walking the “race track” at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on Feb. 25, during Milan Fashion Week. The collection, and the runway, was heavily inspired by Formula One Racing, and Tommy really gave us an immersive experience! We got our first look at the collection in early February, when Gigi modeled the line in still images and a behind-the-scenes video, but seeing all the designs come to life during the fashion show was so amazing! She stunned wearing a TH x GH cropped T-shirt, which also displayed her toned abs, along with tight leather pants. She also wore a gorgeous white top along with a skirt with a thigh-high split as she waved goodbye to the crowd. It was fashion at its finest!

Last season’s theme was “rock circus” and gave us a very grungy, retro vibe — the opposite of this sporty, chic collection. “Formula One is such an exciting sport, the atmosphere is electric at each race,” Gigi told our sister site WWD. “There is so much to be inspired by. I love the bold logos, racing stripes and athletic colorblocking on the track and uniforms. It’s a look I’ve incorporated into this collection and into my own style….I personally love the way the Windbreaker jackets turned out. I’m happy with the shapes and their ability to be worn as a fashion statement that is functional.”

This is her last collection with Tommy. “Collaborating on TommyxGigi has been an incredible experience. Tommy has been an amazing design mentor and we’ve had a lot of fun creating all our capsules. I’ve learned so much about the importance of executing a design correctly for what I want from each look, and finding inspiration in everything around me.”

