EXO Slays With Their Performance Of ‘Power’ At Closing Ceremony Of 2018 Winter Olympics

Amazing! EXO did an incredible job performing at the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, and we’re breaking it all down here.

EXO (Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun) put on an amazing performance at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony on Feb. 25! The guys gave it their all as they performed their big hit, “Power” accompanied by an incredible fireworks display at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea. So good! The popular k-pop group entered the brightly lit arena on individual trucks and looked incredible as they danced in matching suits that included white blazers, some ties, and black pants. During and after their performance, they made headlines all over social media and continue to be one of the country’s hottest groups.

Baekhyun also performed the South Korean national anthem on Feb. 5 at the opening ceremony for the International Olympic Committee’s conference, and you can catch up on that video here if you haven’t already seen it. Many fans have spoken out about how EXO was chosen to perform not only because of their talent, but because of their unity too. They have been a great representation of South Korea and definitely made an impression with all they’ve done. See more photos from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

As for what’s next for the guys? Well, they’ve got some broadcasts coming up, including an appearance on the show Idol Producer, then their Exo Planet #4 tour continues with dates in Singapore and Bangkok. After that, they head to Japan for an arena tour! Check out their full schedule here.

See more pics of EXO at the Olympics:

