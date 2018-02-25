Emily Ratajkowski Seen For The 1st Time Since Wedding In Sexy Leopard Print Outfit With Husband

Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski stepped out with her new husband Sebastain Bear-McClard on Feb. 24, just a day after their surprise nuptials. See the pics here!

Newly married couple Emily Ratajkowski, 26, and Sebastain Bear-McClard, 31, went on their first public outing since their shocking Feb. 23 wedding in New York and they looked absolutely incredible. The good looking couple made their debut as husband and wife only a day later on Feb. 24 and they looked comfortable while stepping out of their vehicle. The gorgeous model rocked a matching leopard print button down jacket with pants and black heels while Sebastian chose a more casual look of a jacket and sweatpants. SEE THE PICS HERE!

Emily and Sebastian’s marriage came as quite a shock due to the fact that the two were very private about their romance and it was only reported last month that Emily broke up with ex Jeff Magid several weeks ago. Emily and Sebastian were first seen together at a basketball game back in Dec. before being seen kissing in pics on Valentine’s Day. Although there’s not too much publicly known about Sebastian, he works as an actor and producer and produced the 2017 film Good Time, according to Daily Mail.

Emily first announced her marriage on her social media by posting a series of pics from a New York City courthouse with one having a caption of “I got married today.” The captioned pic showed a close up of Emily and her new hubby holding hands while he kissed her cheek. We continue to extend well wishes to the bride and groom and can’t wait to see more pics of their new life together!

