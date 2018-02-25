Demi Lovato Looks Cozy With Wilmer Valderrama On Lunch Date — Are They Back Together?

OMG! Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama are hanging out again! The pair were photographed eating lunch together. See the photo of their date!

Demi Lovato, 25, and Wilmer Valderrama, 38, just reunited and we’re freaking out! The former couple were spotted hanging out together on Feb. 24 when TMZ nabbed a photo of the pair grabbing a late lunch in the San Fernando Valley at Sol Y Luna. Eyewitnesses told the website that the exes were super friendly with one another, and laughed as they at guacamole which was made for them at the table. Sounds like a fun time! Check out the photo below!

The two stars, who dated for six years before breaking up in June 2016, both rocked similar looks for their late afternoon meal. In the photo, you can see that Wilmer and Demi are each sporting grey sweatshirts paired with dark pants. A date that doubles as a twinning moment? This is everything we didn’t know we needed! Unfortunately though, it isn’t clear whether the couple are officially back on romantically or if this was a meeting between friends. HollywoodLife.com reached out to Demi’s reps for comment.

Fans were hopeful for Demi to rekindle her romance with the That 70s Show star after she released Simply Complicated last October. The documentary spent a decent amount of time exploring the past relationship, and the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer even admitted that she never stopped caring for her ex. “I’ve never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer and like, I still love him,” she explained. “We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock. My everything.” She went on to say that they ended things because they decided they were better off as friends, but added, “I do have moments where it’s late at night and I’m lonely and I wonder if I made the right decision, because love is a gamble. I don’t know if I’ll lose him for the rest of my life.” Well it certainly looks like she didn’t lose him!

