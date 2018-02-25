CL Brings Down The House With Her Performance At Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

So good! CL commanded the stage at the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, looking sexier than ever as she performed for the world to see. Here’s what went down!

CL did an incredible job performing at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony on Feb. 25! The former 2NE1 member had every eye in the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea on her as she sang her hit song from 2013 “The Baddest Female,” and one of 2NE1’s best singles ever, “I Am The Best”! Simply put, she brought down the house in an epic fashion. Check out a clip of her legendary performance below!

Speaking of fashion, CL wore a gorgeous black outfit, which consisted of along with a cloak with a long train, as she was supported by her incredible backup dancers. At one point, she was even backed-up by dancers wielding torches and there were spurts of fire, and what appeared to be fireworks, constantly surrounding her performance. Needless to say, CL definitely brought the heat to PyeongChang in a big way!

CL has also been following the Olympics all month long. She’s a proven fan of snowboarder Chloe Kim, and gushed over her skills on Instagram, wishing Chloe a congrats when the 17-year-old superstar won the women’s halfpipe! Learn some fast facts about CL here.

It’s safe to say that there was some pretty fantastic K-pop representation at the games this year. EXO also performed at the Closing Ceremony, and groups such as The Boyz, B1A4, NCT 127, 2PM, Red Velvet and BTOB have been performing after the medal ceremony each day. So cool! Check out more photos from the Olympics.

