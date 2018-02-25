Arie Luyendyk Jr. Slams Krystal After ‘Needle D*ck’ Diss: I Am ‘Disappointed In Her’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is getting the last word. He told us EXCLUSIVELY that Krystal’s diss revealed during ‘Women Tell All’ was ‘hurtful’ and he’s more ‘disappointed in her’ than ever!

Krystal Nielson, 30, returned with a whole lot of drama during The Bachelor’s Women Tell All special on Feb. 25. While looking back at her time on the show, it was revealed that she called Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, a “needle d*ck.” The insult was bleeped out for the broadcast. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Arie after the Women Tell All special about Krystal’s mean dig. “I would say it was hurtful, but since it is coming from her I think it just slides off my back,” Arie told HollywoodLife. “Just because now that I am outside the environment and watching along with everyone else, I am seeing a whole different side of her. I am now more disappointed in her, and I feel it is going to be harder for her to navigate this post-show world based on the fact that there is really a great side to her, but I feel like now watching it back I am seeing the negative side of her. So it’s hard to see someone I thought I knew, and then seeing another side to her.”

HollywoodLife also chatted with Krystal after the special about her behavior on the show. The fitness instructor was quickly dubbed this season’s villain, and Krystal said no one got to see the real side of her. Krystal told us that she was “very misunderstood.” She admitted that the show was “very stressful,” and she felt “worked down by the process.” Well, that “needle d*ck” reveal certainly didn’t help things!

Looking back, Arie revealed that now that the women who caused a lot of drama — ahem, Krystal — are no longer on the show, there are going to be more “sweet moments” shown. He said that “we are getting into the more romantic side of the show… I think now with Krystal, Hurricane Krystal, off the show, I think we have seen a shift to more of the romantic side of things which is something I really like.”

The Bachelor season 22 finale will air March 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

