The Weeknd & Bella Hadid: It’s Only ‘A Matter Of Time’ Before They Get Back Together, Claims Source

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may reunite. New reports claim the former couple still have feelings for each other!

Real love never fades! Even though it’s been over a year since their breakup, Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 28, still keep in touch. “It’s only a matter of time that they get back together,” a source explained to Us Weekly. But, before we get too carried away, Bella and The Weeknd are taking things slow. After all, the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer recently got out of a serious relationship with Selena Gomez, 25. “They know it’s all about timing. When they are both ready to get back together, they will. The whole Selena and Justin [Bieber] thing hit The Weeknd really hard. After they got back together and that finally set in. He had his phase of going out and partying, but then really started to miss Bella again. They definitely still keep in touch and they still totally love each other,” the source continued. So sweet, right?

This wouldn’t be the first time we thought they were getting back together. Back in November, The Weeknd was photographed walking out of Bella’s apartment building in New York City. Of course this was right around the time Selena rekindled things with Justin, so a lot of fans thought it was a rebound visit. But, after hearing this new report, we feel it’s time to get excited. Looking back, Bella and The Weeknd were a great couple. Their love began in 2015 after hanging out at Coachella, where he performed. The following September they made their first public appearance at New York Fashion Week. They looked absolutely incredible dressed in all black. It was clear a romance was blossoming as they were spotted showing lots of PDA.

However, they still remained pretty tight lipped about each other. After a year together, Bella finally opened up about their relationship to Glamour magazine. “I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel,” Bella said. Ugh, they were just too cute! Unfortunately, the fashionable couple officially split in November 2016. They blamed their breakup on their hectic schedules, but we know the split was awkward. I mean who can forget that time Bella strutted past the Weeknd at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show. Nevertheless, we do hope they reunite soon! We loved them together.

