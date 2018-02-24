‘Teen Mom 2’s Adam Lind Wanted By Police — Why There’s An Arrest Warrant With His Name On It

Yikes. ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Adam Lind is reportedly wanted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department in South Dakota for not taking care of some serious family matters.

Teen Mom 2 dad Adam Lind, 28, has had an active arrest warrant out for him by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department in South Dakota since Feb. 14 after allegedly failing to pay the child support he owes, according to TMZ. After checking with the state department that handles child support issues, the outlet was reportedly told that Adam has been in trouble for not paying what he owes since Sep. 2017 when he was handed two separate judgments. One was for $12, 365 and the other was for $8, 757.

Although those are some large numbers, it was never confirmed which child of Adam’s the child support is concerning. He has two children from two baby mamas: Aubree, 8, with Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, 26, who is now married to Cole DeBoer, 29, and Paislee, 4, with ex Taylor Halbur. The reality star’s rocky road as a father was often showcased on the show and Chelsea even wanted to reduce Aubree’s time with Adam as well as change her last name after she didn’t trust in his abilities as a parent.

The lack of trust comes from Adam’s various problems over the years. In addition to the current arrest warrant that’s issued, Adam’s been in trouble with the law before. He was reportedly arrested more than once back in Nov. and Dec. for domestic assault and he sadly tested positive for meth after going through a routine drug test during a 2017 custody battle with Taylor.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Adam’s status? Let us know in the comments!