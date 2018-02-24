Sophie Turner Wears Nothing But A Bra Underneath Jacket & Shows Off Huge Engagement Ring

Sophie Turner knows how to turn heads! The ‘GOT’ star flashed the giant engagement ring Joe Jonas gave her and pulled off rocking a bra as a top when she stepped out in NYC.

From vacationing in the Maldives to celebrating her birthday, Sophie Turner has been living her best life these past few weeks. The 22-year-old keeps proving that she’s just so cool, and her latest outing is a great example of that. While stepping out in New York City on Feb. 23, the Game of Thrones star donned a gold-embellished bra under a red fur-lined leather jacket with a pair of acid wash jeans. Her beauty look was also on point; she rocked an orange shimmer eyeshadow and a nude lip for the casual excursion. Of course, her giant double-banded engagement ring courtesy of fiancé Joe Jonas was also on full display as she cupped her hands around her phone. Check out the pics below!

But there’s something else about Sophie’s appearance that makes her feel like she’s as chic as we all know she is. While speaking to ELLE, the actress opened up about how the hue of her hair helps dictate how she feels about herself. “I feel so comfortable being blonde and much more like a ‘cool girl.'” You are a cool girl, Soph! But one of the chillest things about her is actually how she doesn’t worry about things like who her partner’s romantic history. On her 22nd birthday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star celebrated her next year of life by jamming out to Taylor Swift‘s 2012 hit “22” — totally not caring about the fact that the singer dated her fiancé in 2008. Keep being super cool, Sophie!

