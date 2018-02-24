Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s 19 Hottest Vacation Pics Of All-Time

In honor of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s most recent getaway to Jamaica, we’re looking back at their hottest vacation photos ever!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, have dated on and off for more than seven years now, and in that time, they’ve been spotted on quite a few romantic vacations! Most recently, the lovebirds hit up Jamaica, where Selena joined Justin as his date for his father, Jeremy Bieber’s, wedding. The two looked SO in love on their brief getaway, and it got us reminiscing on their past trips to places like Hawaii, St. Maarten and more! So, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and re-living some of the pair’s best vacation moments.

One of Jelena’s most romantic trips of all-time was when they went to Hawaii at the end of May in 2011. Although their relationship had been speculated about for quite some time before then, they didn’t go public with their love until the 2011 Oscars, when they walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party together in Feb. 2011. By the Hawaii trip, they weren’t hiding the relationship any longer, and while paparazzi flashed away for their entire vacay, they packed on the PDA like crazy. From goofing around in the water to taking romantic strolls in their bathing suits, this trip was definitely a big one for the couple.

There’s plenty more where that came from, though. From hikes in St. Maarten to excursions across the pond, these two have basically done it all. Click through the gallery above to check out their best vacation photos of all-time — and make sure to keep checking back here to see where they decide to pop up next!

