6 Times Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Wore The Same Clothes

Clone couple! — Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have a lot more in common than we thought… like, they’re wardrobes! Here’s every time they’ve stepped out in identical outfits!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber‘s, 23, relationship began in 2009, when Bieber’s manager contacted Selena’s because he had a crush on her. Now, it’s 2018, which means they’ve had nine years to get to know each other and figure out if they have enough in common to actually make their relationship work. And, seeing as they’re stronger than ever after rekindling their romance in October 2017, it’s safe to say that they have a ton in common, even their wardrobe. Sel and JB have stepped out so much in matching outfits, as well as Selena in Bieber’s clothing, that we just had to treat you guys with a roundup of their best clone couple moments. Take a look through our attached gallery to see Jelena’s style in sync!

Sel most recently turned heads when she was spotted walking into a studio in Los Angeles, wearing wire-framed glasses that looked almost identical to the glasses Bieber is often seen sporting. But, then again, who knows — The glasses could’ve been Bieber’s since the pair just got back from their romantic getaway to Jamaica. The couple attended JB’s father’s wedding where they too were spotted during numerous PDA moments.

Sel topped off her look with summer ’92 sweatshirt, aka, the year she was born. She channeled her boyfriend once more when she rocked black athleisurewear pants and a pair of white tennis shoes with white socks showing — A classic Bieber style move. Heck, Sel even shocked just about everyone when she died her hair Bieber blonde in early 2018! And, of course, she looked amazing.

While we wish we could say these two have matched their ensembles throughout their years-long romance, that’s just not the case. Ever since they rekindled their romance back in October 2017 — after Sel split with The Weeknd, 28 — Jelena can’t stop style and color coordinating. But, hey, we’re not complaining!

There’ been a slew of other times these lovebirds opted to match one another while out together. So, check those sweet moments in our above gallery!

HollywoodLifers, which outfit is your favorite?!