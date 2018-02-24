Scott Disick ‘Furious’ Over Lionel Richie’s Diss: He’s Considering Revenge Eloping With Sofia Richie

Apparently Scott Disick is NOT happy with Lionel Richie calling his relationship with Sofia Richie ‘a phase’! He’s even considering taking action!

On Feb. 17, Lionel Richie, 68, dropped a not-so-subtle swipe at his daughter Sofia Richie‘s relationship with Scott Disick, 34. “It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” he told The Daily Telegraph. Well, according to our sources, Scott did not like that comment one bit! “Scott is furious over Lionel’s latest diss, calling the relationship with his daughter just a phase. Scott is in love with Sofia and willing to go to any length to prove Lionel wrong,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott has matured since parting from Kourtney [Kardashian].”

The source added that Scott has a plan to get even! “He is determined to show his girlfriend’s judgmental father that he is a good guy and his intentions with Sofia are sincere. Whenever Scott and Sofia travel together he tells her how romantic it would be if they got married wherever they happen to be and she laughs it off. However, now that Scott has something to prove to Lionel, he is thinking an elopement with Sofia might be the perfect revenge. Committing to Sofia for the long term might be the best way to prove to Lionel that his love for his daughter is more than just a phase.” Wow. Head here for tons more photos of Scott and Sofia.

Although that sounds like an overreaction to us, there’s no denying that Scott’s relationship with his much-younger girlfriend has definitely split some members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan! “Kim [Kardashian] has been way more relaxed about Scott dating Sofia than Kourtney would like,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim’s pretty much gone against Kourtney’s wishes and given them her stamp of approval.” The source also shared that Kim has hung out with Scott and Sofia from time to time, which Kourtney definitely doesn’t dig. “Kourtney isn’t going to turn it into a big thing but she’s disappointed… It’s like, where is the loyalty?” We totally agree!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you as shocked as we are by this plan? Let us know in the comments section below!