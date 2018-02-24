Robin Thicke, 40, Welcomes His 2nd Child, 1st With 23-Year-Old GF April — It’s A Girl

Congrats to Robin Thicke & his girlfriend April Love Geary! The 2 are officially parents to a precious daughter & we can already tell they’re totally in love with her!

Robin Thicke, 40, and his girlfriend April Love Geary, 23, have officially welcomed their little girl into the world! April gave birth on Feb. 22, and they named their daughter Mia Love Thicke — how cute is THAT? While Robin is already the proud father of 7-year-old son Julian Fuego Thicke, baby Mia is April’s very first child. There’s no question these new parents are completely head-over-heels for their little girl! Click here to see adorable pics of some of Hollywood’s cutest babies.

The singer broke the news on Instagram with an absolutely adorable video of himself holding his newborn and giving her a kiss while in the hospital. So sweet! “On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love!” he captioned the clip. Pass the Kleenex! Robin, who’s the son of the late Alan Thicke, and April revealed they were expecting back in August. April posted a sonogram pic on Instagram and captioned it with her sweet announcement. “You guys!!! Look what I’m making!!!! Note her foot that’s over her head. Got long legs like her mama!” she wrote. She also added that their baby’s due date was March 1st, “Alan’s birthday!”

Just one year ago, Robin and his ex-wife, Paula Patton, 42, were going through a bitter custody battle. In fact, in February 2017, Paula even slapped the singer with a restraining order, forcing him to stay 100 yards away from her! It looks like things have really turned around for Robin since then though, and now he has a precious daughter in his life! Congrats again, you two!

