Melania Slammed By Parkland Survivor, 14: Get Donald Jr. To Stop Cyberbullying Me

Lauren Hogg, a 14-year-old Parkland shooting survivor, called out Melania Trump for claiming to be against cyber bullying and yet her stepson started a chain of hate aimed at the teen & her family.

It’s ridiculous that a 14-year-old would ever have to call on the First Lady of the United States to demand that her family doesn’t cyberbully children who survived a school shooting, and yet, here we are. Lauren Hogg, a survivor of the horrific shooting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, took to Twitter to plead with Melania Trump to get Donald Trump Jr. to stop bullying her and her family on the Internet.

“Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back,” the teen wrote. “&created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community. I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family.”

Earlier this week, Donald Trump‘s eldest son liked two tweets that promoted a conspiracy theory about Lauren’s brother and fellow shooting survivor David Hogg, 17. The fake conspiracy claimed that he was coached to speak out against guns by his dad, a former FBI agent, to “cover” for the agency’s failure to follow through on a previous tip about the unsettling behavior of shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, who killed 17 students and staff on Feb. 14. The false theories surrounding the family have resulted in death threats against the family, the siblings’ mom Rebecca Boldrick told The Washington Post.

“I’ve been getting all these horrible messages from Nazis and white supremacists and I woke up this morning and remembered that Melania Trump’s mission was to fight cyberbullying,” Lauren told Huffington Post on Feb. 23. “That’s what’s happening to me: cyberbullying. I thought she could do something about Donald Trump Jr.” Even if the President’s son didn’t say anything directly, a liked post from his account is still viewable, and can clearly have a huge effect on his 2.6 million followers. Melania has yet to respond to Lauren’s plea. Hopefully if she does choose to answer, it comes from a place of empathy and isn’t just another way to terrorize the Hogg family. Stay strong, Lauren!

