Omarosa Teases ‘Tell-All’ On The ‘Horrors’ From Inside The White House: Donald Trump Is ‘F***ed Up’

Omarosa Manigault continued to discuss her desire to write a tell-all book about her brief time working for President Donald Trump, 71, in the White House on the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother. And the 44-year-old reality star kept dishing the dirt on the real-estate-mogul-turned-politician. “I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she tells her fellow cast mates in the episode. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire.”

The former White House aid went on to discuss exactly what it was like working for the POTUS. “I have to tell my truth,” she says. “I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long. And I’m now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f***ed up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.” She also hinted at the “the horrors she went through” being the only African American woman serving in a senior staff position. Head here for more photos from the hit show.

When she first resigned in December, she immediately began teasing that she’d like to write a book sharing her experience working for Trump. “I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people,” she said on Good Morning America. “And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

