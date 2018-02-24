Kylie Jenner Reveals New Insane Push Present: A $250K Ferrari – Is It From Travis Scott?

Whoa! Kylie Jenner just shared her latest push present since welcoming baby Stormi into the world — a brand-new Ferrari! Take a look!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is clearly on top of the world! Just weeks after welcoming baby Stormi Webster, the reality star unveiled a new push present to mark the occasion — an insane black Ferrari! She broke the news on her Instagram story with a photo of the supped-up ride! “I can’t believe she’s mine,” Ky captioned the stunning pic. Now that’s a present! See more photos of Kylie and Travis right here!

Our first question is who gifted her this speedway-ready car? Her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, is a good guess, considering this isn’t a small gesture! However, there’s loads of thoughtful, wealthy people in the makeup mogul’s life, so your guess is as good as ours as this point! Also, we’re not certain what the model of this Ferrari is, but it definitely resembles their 2019 models, which start around $250,000! What more could this girl ask for now!?

This amazing development follows soon after we learned how Kylie is dealing with getting blamed for Snapchat’s stock tumbling after she admitted on Twitter that she’s abandoned the app! “Kylie feels very attacked over this whole Snapchat disaster,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She only voiced her opinion and now she’s getting blamed for crashing their stock by a billion dollars. She knows people are upset and angry at her. She says she can practically feel all the negativity being directed at her and it’s making her want to stay in hiding. She just wants to be a mom and enjoy her baby girl, she wishes people would leave her alone.” Now, at least she has the very best getaway car when she wants to escape the shadiness!

