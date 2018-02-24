Kim Kardashian Reveals The 2 People She Thinks Baby Chicago Looks Like & It’s Not Her or Kanye

Kim Kardashian is letting fans know who exactly Chicago West looks like! Check it out!

Dying for more photos of Chicago West!? You are definitely not alone! Sadly, since Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian‘s little bundle of joy arrived, she hasn’t been seen much. However, on Saturday, Feb. 24, Chi’s momma let fans know who the newborn reminds her of! “How is Chi doing?” a fan asked. “The sweetest! Best baby!” Kimmie responded. “She looks a tiny bit like North [West] and a tiny bit like Saint [West] but definitely her own person!” Awww! Head here for photos of Kim, Kanye and their kids!

This amazing update arrives not long after we learned that Kim, Kanye and the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan visited the sound stage of Family Feud to battle it out on Saturday, Feb. 24! “They won’t let me in their huddle, guys,” she explained as her family including Kendall Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, prep for filming without her. “I’ve jumped the ship from team KarJen. I’m on team West, guys.” Later the 36-year-old stunner revealed that her husband Kanye is a lifelong fan of the game show! “So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud… Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment.” Love it!

With the Wests battling out against the Kardashian/Jenners, it’s tough to guess which side has the winning edge! Even Keeping Up with the Kardashians characters like Jonathan Cheban got in on the fun! Kim also share the studio audience’s reaction when they discovered that they were going to see the world-famous families battle it out! We are desperate to know when this episode is going to air!

