Kim K Reveals The KarJenners & Wests Are Competing On ‘Family Feud’ — Which Team Is She On?

Would you tune in to watch the Kardashian/Jenner clan face off against the Wests on ‘Family Feud’?! Because it’s happening!

One of your favorite celebrity families is about to battle it out on daytime TV! That’s right, the Kardashians and Jenners are squaring off against the Wests and we cannot wait for it to air! Kim Kardashian, 36, made the exciting announcement on Snapchat on Saturday, Feb. 24. That’s when she shared some priceless moments backstage before she and her enormous family took the stage to compete! “They won’t let me in their huddle, guys,” she explained as her siblings, Kendall Jenner, 22, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and mother Kris Jenner, 62, apparently prep for filming. “I’ve jumped the ship from team KarJen. I’m on team West, guys.” That’s when she panned over to a very subdued looking Kanye West, 40.

Guess we know who Kimmie is competing with! Later we got a peek at who else is joining in the fun including family friend Jonathan Cheban, who apparently flew in for the filming. Later we learn a pretty adorable secret. “So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she says as her hubby stands nearby. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment.” Awww! We don’t know if that’s true but we certainly hope so! See more photos Kim and Kanye being cute together right here!

Although Kanye was competing against his adoptive family, that didn’t stop him from enjoying a movie with Kourtney Kardashian, 37, on Feb. 22! That rapper and his sister-in-law caught the new mega-hit Black Panther without Kim or the kids! So, although this family may be divided on the Feud, they appear closer than ever off stage! But here’s the most important question: who do you think will win?!

KANYE & KIM are filming @FamilyFeudABC today. Kardashian/Jenners VS The Wests pic.twitter.com/BRz3znQzuO — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) February 24, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think?! Are you planning to tune in to watch this famous family duke it out on the Feud? Let us know in the comments section below!