Does Kim Kardashian Even Like Jennifer Lawrence? Jen Thinks Their Friendship Is ‘One-Sided’

No matter how desperately Jennifer Lawrence wants to be close pals with Kim Kardashian, she doesn’t think the feeling is mutual. Jen called the friendship ‘one-sided.’

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t keep it a secret how much she loves the Kardashians, but apparently she’s worried the feeling isn’t mutual. While speaking at an event in New York City at The Wing, a co-working and community center for women, the 27-year-old explained that she doesn’t think Kim Kardashian would consider her a pal. “I don’t know that she’d call me her friend,” the actress said. “It’s probably a one-sided friendship.” I’d like to think that this isn’t true. Based on the epic interview between the two when Jennifer stepped in to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November, I think we can at least all pretend it’s a little more than one-sided. Jen probably wouldn’t mind thinking that too!

But even if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star doesn’t equally adore the Academy Award winner, Jennifer still had nothing but glowing things to say about the reality star and her family. “When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,’” she said through laughter. “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family.”

She continued, “They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, they’re very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world. They’ve been absolutely lovely to me.” It definitely seems like the Red Sparrow star has a special bond with the momager at least. Last Christmas, Kris referred to Jen as her “BFF” when excitedly showing off the toy Porsche she was gifted. “My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what I wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!!!” she captioned the photo of the child-sized vehicle. See Jennifer, the Kardashian family loves you too!

