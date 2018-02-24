Jenelle Evans Posts Cute Pic Of David Eason & Daughter After Homophobic Twitter Rant

Jenelle Evans posted a pic of her husband and daughter, proving that she’s still standing by David Eason after being fired by MTV over a disgustingly homophobic tweet.

Jenelle Evans, 26, wants everyone to know that she’s still on David Eason‘s side after he posted an awfully homophobic tweet and was subsequently fired from Teen Mom 2. The mom of three posted a sweet image of her husband holding their 1-year-old daughter Ensley, with the caption, “Enjoying today’s weather.” Check it out below!

The photo itself is innocuous enough on its own, but the context leading up to it is absolutely disgusting. ICYMI, after joining Twitter earlier this week, David and one of his followers argued over why guns shouldn’t be allowed in schools. David said, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO, why don’t you tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.” Yikes?! While the tweet has since been deleted, it caused a huge amount of backlash for obvious reasons. The damage was so bad that MTV ended up firing him because of it. On Feb. 20, the network released the following statement: “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.” Boy, bye!

His wife though has been supporting him in the wake of his nasty comment. She posted a photo of her holding his hand to her Instagram story with the caption, “Forever & Always, I love you.” She also (unsuccessfully) defended him after the homophobic rant. “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” the mother of three told TMZ on Feb. 20, adding that her husband “doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community” by citing examples like him previously not being bothered by the presence of gay people at Farrah Abraham‘s birthday. Because, for some reason she thinks that’s enough to make the incredibly bigoted views expressed publicly by her husband any less homophobic. Whatever, Jenelle.

Enjoying today’s weather. 🌸☀️ A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Feb 24, 2018 at 10:19am PST

