Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: How The Watch The End Of The Games Online

It’s almost time to close the book on the Winter Olympics. The Closing Ceremony takes place on Feb. 25, so find out how to watch every single moment online.

The 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony starts at 6:00 AM ET on Feb. 25. After all the joy of victory, the heartbreak of defeat, the amazing finishes and disappointing results, the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics will conclude with its Closing Ceremony. Because South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the United States’ east coast, the event will begin at 6:00 AM ET (8:00 PM local time in Korea). Just like the Opening Ceremony, the live, as-it-is-happening footage will be broadcast on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

Now, for the bad news: fans will need a paid TV subscription in order to access these streams. For those who want to sleep in on a Sunday, NBC will edit and rebroadcast it on 8:00 PM ET. End the weekend with the Olympics Closing Ceremony, which promises to be as extravagant and exciting as the Opening ceremonies.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the 8:00 PM broadcast. “Parades, K-Pop, fireworks, costumes, dancing – who better to host the world’s biggest party than Tara, Johnny and Terry,” Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming, said in a press release. Hopefully, Tara and Johnny won’t be as harsh on EXO and CL as they were on the figure skaters this year.

Wait, K-Pop? Yep. The 2018 Closing Ceremony will have more a party-vibe to it. “The theme for the Closing Ceremony is ‘Next Wave.’ It will have a festival atmosphere to recognize and celebrate the athletes’ hard work and achievements at the Games,” Oh Jang-hwan, director of ceremonies for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee, said in an interview, per Time. “We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humor and fun elements to add to the party feel.”

The women of @TeamUSA speed skating share the messages they received from their parents (and landlords) after winning a bronze medal! pic.twitter.com/xuaK0nb5AD — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 23, 2018

There will also be a parade of nations, with Greece entering first and the host nation – South Korea – entering last. Jesse Diggins, one half of the team that won the U.S. its first ever women’s cross-country skiing medal, was selected to be the USA’s flagbearer. “This is such an incredible honor for me,” she said, per Team USA. “I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch the Closing Ceremony?