Ewan McGregor Dumped By Mary Elizabeth Winstead: She Hated ‘Home-Wrecker’ Label

That was fast! Weeks after filing for divorce, Ewan McGregor has reportedly been dumped by his mistress Mary Elizabeth Winstead! Details!

A new report has surfaced that, after Ewan McGregor, 46, ended his 22-year marriage to Eve Mavrakis, 51, to be with Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32, she has already called it quits! According to a source with the Daily Mail, Mary couldn’t stand the “home-wrecker” label that came with dating Ewan. We can’t say we blame her there! This new report comes just 7 months after photos first surfaced of Ewan locking lips with Mary. Head here for tons more photos of the acclaimed actor and his ex wife.

In Jan., Ewan filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” between them. They have 4 daughters together. Although he was been extremely tight-lipped about this swirling drama, his family has not! “It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK, Eve told The Sun last month. Ewan’s daughter Esther McGregor, 15, also voiced her disapproval of his actions with a song called “Made You A Man.” The heartbreaking lyrics include: “I don’t know how to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me sure made you a man” as well as “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry… Happy Birthday to me, am I right.” She is referencing the fact that the very day photos of her father and his mistress kissing surfaced it was her birthday.

Ewan himself thanked both his ex wife Eve and now his reported ex-girlfriend Mary in his Golden Globes acceptance speech on Jan. 8. “I want to take a moment to thank Ev, who always stood beside me for 22 years and my four children, I love you,” he said. “I’ve always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and it wouldn’t be any Emmett or Stassi without David, Michael, Carrie Coon and there would be no Rey without Mary Elizabeth Winstead so thank you very much.” Awkward…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you glad Mary dumped Ewan or no? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!