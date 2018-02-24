Emma Chambers Dead At 53 — ‘Notting Hill’ Co-Star Hugh Grant & More Celebs Mourn Her Death

So sad. ‘Notting Hill’ actress Emma Chambers died from natural causes on Feb. 21 and many celebrities took to Twitter to post touching tributes to the star.

Notting Hill and Vicar of Dibley actress Emma Chambers, 53, sadly passed away suddenly of natural causes on Feb. 21, according to her agent and reported by Daily Mail. The talented star was honored by many of her former co-stars and friends, who all took to Twitter to express their sadness and sympathy to her family. Hugh Grant, 57, was one of the first to post a heartfelt message about Emma and called her a “hilarious” and “very warm person.” Writer Michael Moran also posted to Twitter and called the actress’ death “sad,” “shocking,” and “awful” while Dawn French, who worked alongside Emma from 1994 until 2007 shared a sweet photo of the two of them with a message that called Emma “a beautiful spark.”

The tributes continued to pour in when friend and fellow broadcaster Emma Freud tweeted, “How could you not love this girl. Emma Chambers… thank you for the brilliance.” Notting Hill co-star James Dreyfus posted about how she was “unique” and “unspeakably funny.” He also expressed that she was “too young” and sent thoughts out to her family. Jodie Marsh took the time to express how much she loved Emma’s work in Notting Hill and said the film made her cry. Co-writer for the BBC sitcom Vicar of Dibley, Paul Mayhew-Archer, 65, also spoke out about his sadness. “I loved working with her, she was stunning,” he said, according to the outlet. “I used to love watching her going over her lines in rehearsal, she would read them to herself and try to find the perfect delivery. I am devastated, she was a key part of the Vicar of Dibley.”

“It is one of those strange things, because when you start working on something, you think it is one thing and it becomes something quite different,” he continued. “Alice (her character in Vicar of Dibley) became completely central to the piece, it was just perfect. Most sitcoms have an idiot of some sort but she managed to make her idiot completely different, it was amazing. The last time I saw her was the last episode, all of my memories are to do with the programme, her passing was so sudden.”

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

Sad and shocking and a reminder to seize the day. Fifty-three. Awful. https://t.co/MVPjksJlyX — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 24, 2018

I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot . pic.twitter.com/imzkoyKja9 — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018

RIP the wonderful #EmmaChambers – best known for The Vicar of Dibley but also stole every scene in Notting Hill. Only 53 😕 pic.twitter.com/UmOpucbFQj — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) February 24, 2018

How could you not love this girl. Emma Chambers… thank you for the brilliance. https://t.co/RV7DextEzk — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) February 24, 2018

RIP the wonderful and talented Emma Chambers. Unique,& unspeakably funny. Too young. Thoughts with her family. X — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) February 24, 2018

Such terribly sad news about Emma Chambers. Notting Hill is one of my favourite films of all time and she is so stunningly superb in it. That film makes me laugh & cry, as does her performance in it. RIP Emma 💔 — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) February 24, 2018

